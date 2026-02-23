The Green Bay Packers have already lost some talented coaches this offseason. Former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left to become the head coach of the Dolphins. Now the Packers are preparing to lose a handful of players during NFL free agency, including their backup quarterback.

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal released his annual article ranking the top 101 free agents of the offseason. Rosenthal made a surprising decision at the top of his list.

He ranked Packers QB Malik Willis as the best free agent available. Willis is listed one spot above the consensus top free agent, Cowboys receiver George Pickens.

“I see him as the most dynamic quarterback in football as a runner, and his tape in Green Bay showed incredible growth as a passer over his two years with Matt LaFleur. Despite his limited sample size, Willis jumped to the top spot of this ranking based on the same logic that applies to the NFL draft: If a potential franchise quarterback is good enough to be ranked in the top five of a list like this, then he should be placed first, by virtue of the position. The ceiling is the roof.”

Willis has revived his career ever since being traded to the Packers in 2024. Since that trade, Willis has logged 972 passing yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions over the last two seasons as a backup.

The 26-year-old quarterback played especially well when QB Jordan Love went down with multiple injuries during the 2025 campaign. As such, Willis is expected to land a healthy contract during free agency.

But just how much could Willis make on a new contract?

ESPN's Ben Solak recently compared Willis to the infamous Brock Osweiler in terms of what he could land in free agency.

“Willis is no longer a sleeper signing,” Solak wrote. “His services will be hotly sought after by teams looking for a still-young gamble at a franchise quarterback. But just how hotly? It’s hard to find a historical proxy for ‘highly valued free agent with six career starts at quarterback.’”

Osweiler landed a four-year, $72 million contract from the Texans during the 2016 free agency cycle. Landing a contract of that magnitude would be huge for Willis.

Perhaps Willis could follow Hafley to the Dolphins.