The Green Bay Packers don’t enter the 2026 offseason searching for resilience. This is a roster that has already proven it can contend. The problem is sustainability. For two consecutive seasons, Green Bay has built legitimate momentum only to see it collapse under the weight of injuries, depth limitations, and structural roster gaps. That kind of pattern forces uncomfortable questions inside a front office. Are the Packers close enough to push their chips in? Or are they one conservative offseason away from wasting Jordan Love’s prime? If the answer leans toward urgency, then blockbuster trades become the fastest path toward fortifying a fragile contender.

Promise undone

The Packers’ 2025 season was a volatile journey that ultimately ended in familiar postseason heartbreak. They had an aggressive offseason highlighted by the blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons. The team also surged early behind MVP-caliber play from Jordan Love and a dynamic breakout from first-round receiver Matthew Golden. Green Bay raced to a 9-3-1 start, looking every bit like a conference powerhouse.

However, the injury bug struck at the worst possible time. Both Tucker Kraft and Parsons suffered torn ACLs late in the year. That triggered a catastrophic four-game losing streak to close the regular season. The Packers limped into the playoffs at 9-7-1 as the NFC’s seventh seed. They then suffered a crushing Wild Card loss to the Chicago Bears after blowing a 21-3 halftime lead. That second straight one-and-done exit reinforced the notion that their roster ceiling remains tethered to health and depth.

Financial squeeze

Green Bay’s aggressive roster building has come at a cost, too. Entering the 2026 offseason, the Packers are projected to be between $1.4 million and $4.3 million over the salary cap. That constraint is driven by escalating veteran hits. These include Love’s $36.1 million figure and Rashan Gary’s $28 million allocation.

Performance escalators triggered by emerging young contributors add further pressure. That pushes the team toward difficult financial decisions. Executive vice president Russ Ball may need to part ways with high-priced veterans or restructure cornerstone contracts just to achieve compliance. Any blockbuster trade pursuit will require calculated financial engineering. However, Green Bay has historically shown the willingness to get creative when championship contention is within reach.

Structural roster needs

Looking ahead, the Packers’ offseason priorities revolve around reinforcing the roster’s core infrastructure. The interior offensive line remains a concern, particularly with inconsistent guard play exposing Love to interior pressure.

Defensively, the need is twofold. First, depth along the defensive front must be fortified. Second, the secondary requires a legitimate CB1 presence after being exposed down the stretch. Add in the necessity of tight end insurance behind Kraft, and the picture becomes clear. Green Bay doesn’t lack star power but structural reinforcement.

That’s where aggressive trade action enters the conversation.

All-in defensive splash

If the Packers want to ensure their pass rush never collapses again, acquiring Maxx Crosby would represent the ultimate insurance policy. The Raiders’ ongoing rebuild makes Crosby one of the league’s most tantalizing trade targets. Green Bay’s need aligns perfectly with his availability.

Pairing Crosby with a returning Parsons and Gary would create arguably the most feared edge trio in football. It’s not merely about sack totals but defensive identity. Crosby’s relentless motor and leadership qualities would elevate the entire front.

Such a move signals unmistakable intent. Green Bay would be constructing a championship-caliber defensive engine capable of surviving injuries without losing its disruptive edge.

Solidifying the trenches

Yes, defensive upgrades grab headlines. That said, protecting Love remains the franchise’s most sacred priority. The 2025 season revealed troubling interior vulnerabilities, particularly when injuries struck.

Acquiring Tyler Linderbaum would address that concern instantly. He is of the league’s premier young centers. With that, Linderbaum offers elite communication skills, run-blocking leverage, and pass-protection stability. His presence would not only fortify Love’s pocket integrity. It would also revitalize Green Bay’s interior rushing efficiency.

This type of trade reflects strategic foresight. Rather than chasing perimeter splash, the Packers would be reinforcing the structural spine of their offense. That ensures that their franchise quarterback can operate from a position of stability rather than survival.

Weapon upgrade

Even with a deep receiving corps, the Packers’ offense did not have a true takeover alpha when injuries struck elsewhere. When Kraft went down, the passing attack lacked a physical dominator capable of bending coverage structures.

Enter AJ Brown.

Acquiring Brown would instantly transform Green Bay’s offensive geometry. His contested-catch dominance and yards-after-contact strength would provide Love with a reliable bailout option in high-leverage moments.

This isn’t about replacing young talent but amplifying it. Brown’s presence would allow Green Bay’s existing receivers to operate in more favorable matchups. He would elevate the offense from explosive to unstoppable when healthy.

It also represents philosophical evolution. For years, the Packers prioritized developmental receivers over blockbuster acquisitions. Trading for Brown would mark a definitive shift toward aggressive, win-now roster construction.

Major offseason

The Packers are talented enough to contend yet fragile enough to collapse under pressure. That duality makes the 2026 offseason one of the most consequential in recent franchise history.

Trading for Maxx Crosby safeguards the pass rush. Acquiring Tyler Linderbaum stabilizes the offensive core. Landing AJ Brown weaponizes the passing game at a championship level.

Individually, each move patches a structural weakness. Together, they represent an organizational pivot from hopeful contender to fully armed title threat. The Packers are tired of late-season heartbreak, and boldness may be the only cure.