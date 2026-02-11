The Green Bay Packers' wide receiver room has always felt a little crowded over the last few years. Without a true top-flight wide receiver, Green Bay's wide receivers took turns being the main option for Jordan Love. At one point, Romeo Doubs seemed to be the player who was most likely to emerge as the WR1 for the offense.

Doubs had an opportunity this season to audition for the WR1 role with Jayden Reed out for most of the season. Doubs finished the 2025 season with 724 yards and six touchdowns: solid numbers to put up in a room filled with contributors from top to bottom. Because of his performance and the number of wide receivers on the Packers, Doubs could find himself on a new team in 2026.

There are plenty of teams that would love to have Doubs' services this season. Let's evaluate the best options for Doubs in free agency and list the three best destinations for the Packers wide receiver.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have reportedly expressed interest in signing Romeo Doubs in free agency. Coming into the 2026 offseason, Las Vegas is projected to have around $87 million in cap space, a number that could still go higher depending on their moves. They are in a position to potentially overpay a few players to get them to come to the team.

That's a boon for Doubs financially, of course. The Packers are more hamstrung than the Raiders in terms of cap space, so Las Vegas can offer more to the wide receiver. There's also a good football reason why the Raiders might be a good fit for Doubs: the Raiders are a rebuilding team that's set to draft star rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. Mendoza has looked great in the college level, with analysts projecting the Indiana quarterback to be NFL-ready. The Raiders also hired one of the best offensive coordinators in the league: Klint Kubiak, who schemed up a Super Bowl-winning offense this season.

Doubs will not likely be the first option in Las Vegas: Brock Bowers is still their best pass-catching threat. That being said, the Raiders are a perfect choice for Romeo Doubs to prove that he's WR1 material in the NFL.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans fall in a similar boat to the Raiders for the most part. Like Las Vegas, Tennessee has a ton of cap space. In fact, the Titans have the most projected cap space in the 2026 offseason, according to Spotrac, with around $99 million. That's a lot of money to play with, and Tennessee is inclined to use that cap space to build a team around 2025 first-overall pick Cam Ward.

Unlike Las Vegas, though, Doubs will have a much bigger role on the Titans should he choose to sign there. Tennessee doesn't have a top-flight tight end on their roster or a clear WR1. Calvin Ridley was supposed to be that for Tennessee, but injuries and inconsistency have put a damper on fans' expectations for the wide receiver.

That leaves the door open for Romeo Doubs to take a much bigger role on the Titans' offense. The Titans will also employ the services of Brian Daboll this season as their offensive coordinator. Daboll won Coach of the Year in 2022 by building a competent offense for the New York Giants, and he helped construct a formidable offense in Buffalo before that.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are a much more sophisticated option for Romeo Doubs in free agency. The Niners are a wide receiver's dream offense to be a part of: Kyle Shanahan's excellent offensive scheme means that, as long as you do your job right, you will find yourself open multiple times during the game. The 49ers also have a quarterback in Brock Purdy who's mastered the Shanahan offense while also adding his own touch of improvisation when needed.

The 49ers already have a solid wide receiver room with Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, and Demarcus Robinson. However, Jennings is set to enter free agency this offseason. If the price tag is a little too high for San Francisco's liking, then Doubs is a likely good candidate for the team moving forward.

Whether he wants to contend for a championship or be the number one option for a young team, Romeo Doubs has a lot of options on the table. It will be interesting to see who the Packers wide receiver chooses in free agency… or if he ends up returning to the team.