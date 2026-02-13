Could the Green Bay Packers be in the market for a Tyreek Hill trade? Especially if they lose Romeo Doubs? Big decisions loom, and here are three sneaky good free agents the Packers must sign in the 2026 offseason.

What started as a season filled with Super Bowl aspirations dimmed in a disappointing postseason loss. But there is still a strong roster in place, and the expectations will be high again.

And a few key free agents could put them over the top.

Packers should sign C Tyler Linderbaum

There will be a chase for Linderbaum because of the type of season he had in 2025.

Linderbaum is one of the best run blockers in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. And that catches the radar of any team.

“Linderbaum ranked as the fifth-highest graded center in the NFL in 2025 and has improved his PFF grade in every season since entering the league,” PFF wrote. “All while heading toward free agency at just 25 years old.

“While he remains imperfect in pass protection, he has earned PFF pass-blocking grades above 60.0 in three consecutive seasons. He is among the league's best run blockers, however, having posted a PFF run-blocking grade above 80.0 in three of his four NFL seasons.”

Linderbaum is expected to command a contract in the range of four years for $80 million with $53 million guaranteed.

Would the Packers be willing to pony up that kind of cash? They should at least consider it. The line ranked No. 19 in the NFL in 2025, according to PFF.

“The Packers' offensive line struggled in pass protection this season,” Zoltán Buday wrote. “The unit gave up 173 pressures, including 15 sacks, on 561 pass plays. That fueled an 83.2 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating, which ranked only 26th in the NFL in 2025.”

Of course, Linderbaum wouldn’t be an upgrade in that area over Elgton Jenkins, but the run boost is undeniable. He has career marks above the 85th percentile in both gap (79.2) and zone (92.4) blocking schemes.

Packers should consider WR Mike Evans

This should be an all-in year for the Packers. And Evans would give the team a nice presence on the outside.

Article Continues Below

The future Hall of Famer is often injured. But when he plays, he produces. And he’s consistent, according to Pro Football Focus.

“(Evans) earned a 70.0-plus grade in every full year since entering the league in 2014 — clearing 80.0 seven times — and posted a career-best 90.4 mark in 2024 while racking up 1,096 yards and 12 touchdowns,” the PFF staff wrote. “Even with this year's downtime, his contested-catch résumé holds firm, with a 55.4% contested-catch rate since 2023 that ranks 16th among receivers with 100 or more targets.”

The Packers have been missing something in their wide receiver room. Christian Watson is not a true No. 1 guy. Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed are up and down, inconsistent, and often banged up. Matthew Golden didn’t flash as a rookie.

So the door is open for a guy like Evans to help elevate this team to Super Bowl status. If healthy, there should still be enough in Evans tank to a force, especially in postseason play. And he fits exactly what the Packers need in their offense.

Packers should sign QB Gardner Minshew

With Malik Willis likely gone on the free-agent trail, the Packers will need a steady backup for Jordan Love. And Minshew is a decent stop-gap option.

However, Minshew was listed as one of the top quarterbacks teams need to re-sign, according to NFL.com.

“It seems unlikely Patrick Mahomes will be able to return from his December ACL injury in time to start Week 1 next September,” Nick Shook wrote. “Chris Oladokun failed to capitalize on his opportunity to claim a backup spot on the Chiefs' depth chart entering 2026. Minshew suffered a season-ending knee injury of his own, but it wasn't an ACL tear.

“He should be ready to play sooner than Mahomes, bringing veteran backup experience to a Kansas City team that suddenly needs it more than ever. If the Chiefs receive optimistic news on Mahomes' timetable for return, they might only temporarily need a steady hand to keep the offense afloat to start the season. Minshew proved his worth as an injury replacement in 2023, when he filled in for Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis and kept the Colts in postseason contention.”

And that’s a good enough reason for the Packers to pursue Minshew and see if they can get him as their Jordan Love insurance policy.