The Green Bay Packers have been active in restructuring their defensive coaching staff under new coordinator Jonathan Gannon, recently taking a page from a division rival's playbook. Green Bay has officially hired former San Francisco 49ers assistant Daniel Bullocks, a move aimed at bolstering a unit that finished 12th in total defense last season.

Bullocks brings nearly a decade of experience with the 49ers, where he served as both safeties coach and defensive passing game coordinator, helping lead San Francisco to multiple Super Bowl appearances.

Whether he focuses on the safeties or the entire secondary, Bullocks joins a revamped staff that now includes high-profile names like Gannon and pass game coordinator Bobby Babich.

This overhaul is part of a broader effort to help the Packers navigate a deeper playoff run in 2026, especially with a defense now anchored by star acquisition Micah Parsons.

The shuffle extends to the offensive side of the ball as well, where a familiar face is taking on a larger role. According to Tom Pelissero on X, the Packers are naming Luke Getsy their quarterbacks coach.

After offensive coordinator stints with Chicago and Las Vegas, Getsy returned to Green Bay last year as a senior assistant and now replaces Sean Mannion, who left for the Eagles' OC job.

Getsy previously served as the team's quarterbacks coach from 2019 to 2021, and his promotion marks a seamless transition for the offense as they look to build on the foundations laid during his tenure as an assistant.

This vacancy was created by the rapid rise of Sean Mannion, who was recently hired by the Philadelphia Eagles to lead their offense.

During an appearance on the “Up & Adams Show” with Kay Adams, Packers quarterback Jordan Love shared high praise for his former coach, stating that Eagles fans are going to love the expertise Mannion brings to the table.

Love highlighted Mannion's background as an NFL quarterback and his meticulous attention to detail as key reasons for his success in Green Bay.

Under Mannion's guidance last season, Love produced a standout campaign with just six interceptions in 15 games, a testament to the coaching quality that Philadelphia is now looking to replicate.