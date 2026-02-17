Matt LaFleur appears to have gotten some good news with regard to his coaching staff ahead of the Green Bay Packers‘ 2026 season.

The Packers have gone through changes following their exit from the 2025 playoffs. They sustained the loss of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who departed to become the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

LaFleur hopes to retain some of his coaching staff as DeMarcus Covington is on the radar. However, Derailed podcast JJ Lahey provided insight that the defensive coach may stick around for next season, per writer Nick Halden.

“As Derailed podcast host J.J. Lahey noted, it seems that Covington will be the lone notable defensive coach to return after the Las Vegas Raiders went in a different direction. Rob Leonard has won the role and left Green Bay with at least one familiar face it can expect to retain for the 2026 season,” Halden wrote.

“It is a bit of relief to retain Covington, considering that not only Haffley but Sean Duggan, Ryan Downard, Derrick Ansley, Wendel Davis, and Vince Oghobaase all previously departed. Even with new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon being an experienced head coach, this is a major overhaul that could spark concern from the Packer fanbase.”

What lies ahead for Matt LaFleur, Packers

Article Continues Below

It will be crucial for Matt LaFleur and the Packers to be in serious title contention for the 2026 season.

LaFleur made the playoffs in six of his seven years with the franchise. The best years were in 2019 and 2020 when they made the NFC Championship Game, coming up short against San Francisco and Tampa Bay.

Every year since has had them exit in the Divisional Round or the Wild Card, only missing the playoffs in 2022. This past campaign saw them fall to the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card Round, possibly placing LaFleur's long-term security at risk if he can't get them to the Super Bowl next season.

LaFleur has the coaching talent to keep the Packers in playoff contention. What matters for next season is whether he can get them to the level of Super Bowl contention.