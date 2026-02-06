After swinging and missing on multiple offensive coordinator candidates, the Philadelphia Eagles ended up signing former Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Sean Mannion. When asked about Mannion, Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love had nothing but nice things to say.

During a guest appearance on the “Up and Adams Show,” with Kay Adams, the 27-year-old quarterback claimed that Eagles fans are going to love what Mannion brings to the table as an offensive coordinator. Love points to Mannion's experience as an NFL quarterback as one reason why he believes the new OC will excel in Philadelphia.

“I'm happy for [Sean Mannion],” said Love. “For Sean, you know, it's a great opportunity for him. That's the coaching world, you know? They're always trying to elevate and be on the up and up. So, for him, it's an exciting opportunity to be able to go out there, call plays, be the offensive coordinator.

“[The Eagles] are getting a very smart coach,” continued Love. “Sean played a long time in the league, so he's got that expertise as a quarterback. For him, he was an assistant to a quarterback coach, now to an OC. So, you've got to be a smart guy to be able to be on the rise like that. He's very detailed and brings a lot of expertise. So I'm excited to see what type of offense he brings to Philly and how they go about it.

Mannion has six years of experience playing quarterback in the NFL. During his tenure in the league, he played for the Los Angeles Rams (one year with the St. Louis Rams) and the Minnesota Vikings. After retiring from playing after the 2023-24 season, Mannion signed with the Packers as an assistant in 2024.

He served as the quarterbacks coach last season and played a role in helping develop Jordan Love. Sean Mannion will now have the opportunity to call plays for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in the 2026-27 campaign.