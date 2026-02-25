The Dallas front office is preparing for a significant transformation on the defensive side this spring after two consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance. Executive Vice President Stephen Jones recently stated that the team is open to exploring potential trades involving their first-round draft picks to address critical roster gaps. This sense of urgency is further complicated by ongoing contract negotiations with All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey.

Jones acknowledged that while the team is eager to retain its elite scoring threat, reaching an agreement has been challenging. The legacy of previous lengthy negotiations, such as the situation that led to the Micah Parsons trade, remains a concern for fans hoping for a more efficient resolution this offseason.

According to ESPN, both the Cowboys and Aubrey's agent agree that he should be the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, but there is a substantial valuation gap. The Cowboys have proposed a deal for Aubrey that exceeds the league-leading average of $6.4 million per season, currently held by Kansas City’s Harrison Butker.

However, Aubrey's agent is reportedly seeking a deal closer to $10 million per season. Jones mentioned that negotiations began last season but have not made significant progress, stating, “It has been a journey, but we haven't been able to reach a point of agreement.”

He added, “We'd love to get it done.” Since Aubrey is a restricted free agent, Dallas is likely to use a second-round tender worth nearly $5.8 million to keep him under contract for 2026.

Aubrey remains a crucial asset for the Cowboys, having made more field goals of 60 yards or longer than any player in NFL history.

As the free agency signing period approaches in early March, the organization must decide whether to continue its trend of waiting until the last moment to secure key players or to take proactive steps to bolster the 2026 roster and end its playoff drought.