Micah Parsons has always been one of the loudest voices in the NFL, but his recent social media activity shows that his principles are just as loud. The Green Bay Packers star defensive end took to social media this week to echo a sentiment shared by boxing legend Terence Crawford, proving that even with a record-breaking contract in his pocket, his mindset remains unchanged.

The conversation started when Crawford appeared on an episode of The Pivot podcast. During a candid exchange about wealth and values, host Channing Crowder jokingly suggested that for $100 million, he might be willing to part with his soul.

Crawford’s response was swift and telling: “Now we know your character.” The clip quickly went viral, catching the eye of Parsons, who didn't hesitate to weigh in.

“I never changed my behavior when I had one dollar or when I had a million dollars! Bud,” Parsons replied, replying to the multi-division champion.

I never changed my behavior when I had one dollar or when I had a million dollars! Bud 💯 https://t.co/NZjmtIAdEl — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 5, 2026

For Parsons, this isn't just tough talk. It’s a reflection of a whirlwind year that saw him transition from the face of the Dallas Cowboys' defense to the cornerstone of the Green Bay Packers.

After a high-profile contract stalemate in Dallas, Parsons was traded to Green Bay in August 2025 in a blockbuster deal that sent defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks to the Cowboys. Upon arriving in Wisconsin, Parsons signed a massive four-year, $188 million extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Despite the tax bracket change, Parsons' production on the field remained elite. In his first season with the Packers, the 26-year-old racked up 12.5 sacks and 41 total tackles across 14 games. His presence transformed the Green Bay defense, helping them secure a playoff berth.

Although a late-season injury kept him out of the Packers' disappointing 31-27 Wild Card loss to the Chicago Bears, Parsons proved he was worth every penny of that $47 million annual salary.