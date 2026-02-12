Things haven't worked out swimmingly for the Miami Dolphins through recent years, missing the NFL Playoffs for their second-straight season. In firing head coach Mike McDaniel and seemingly moving on from starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have a massive offseason ahead of them in terms of rebuilding and rebranding the identity of this franchise.

Tyreek Hill remains one of the most electric players to ever play the game, but his time in Miami has left much to be desired in terms of tangible results. He suffered a season-ending injury (knee) in Week 4 following a 2024-25 season that saw his lowest receiving totals in four years. This all while Hill is due to earn $26.6 million in 2026 and the Dolphins have some tough decisions to make in terms of their star wideout.

Reports are coming in that Hill's status for the 2026 season may be murky following his significant injury, marking a potential end for his time in Miami. Releasing or trading away Hill could certainly earn the Dolphins some draft capital while freeing up whatever cap they can, so we'll take a look at three potential destinations for the first-teamer and NFL champion.

Potential Tyreek Hill trade destinations

Reunion in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid

Four of Hill's six 1,000-yard receiving seasons came with QB Patrick Mahomes under center, resulting in a Super Bowl win in 2020. This seems like the most obvious choice any time there's trade speculation surrounding Tyreek Hill given the previous success under Andy Reid's offense and his stellar rapport with Mahomes.

While the Kansas City Chiefs aren't likely to put together a massive trade haul for the 31-year old receiver, Kansas City would almost certainly entertain adding Hill to their roster if they see themselves in position to make a run during the playoffs. With Patrick Mahomes also returning from injury, it doesn't seem as though the Chiefs would rush back into a reunion, but the door may be open wider than ever given Hill's shaky future in Miami.

Joining young talent in Las Vegas

This seems like the most far-fetched of all the potential trade destinations given the Raiders' laundry list of issues to address before signing a blockbuster WR like Hill. Among a number of coaching changes still pending, the Raiders will be focused on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They're most likely to take Heisman winner and NCAA Champion QB Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana, making an interesting battle at the quarterback position between him and Geno Smith.

If Hill plans to follow in the footsteps of players like Marshawn Lynch and Antonio Brown in joining the silver and black, he would certainly have an exciting offense at his disposal with Mendoza (presumably) under center, Ashton Jeanty running the ball, and tight end Brock Bowers hopefully returning for a full season. The offense would immediately become must-watch TV, but it's still a pipe dream when considering the contracts and potential off-field issues that we've seen with Hill in the past.

Leading the Green Bay WR room, joining a contender

If Tyreek Hill plans to play for championships and immediately join a contending team, he may not have to look further than the Green Bay Packers. The Packers and Dolphins are already linked with their recent coaching moves and the franchise is eyeing QB Malik Willis in free agency to replace Tua Tagovailoa. Sending Hill to the Packers in exchange for a multitude of draft picks and defensive players could be another all-in move for GM Brian Gutekunst and Green Bay after signing DE Micah Parsons.

The main issue with the Packers' offense, besides the season-ending injury to TE Tucker Kraft, has been their lack of a clear No. 1 option in the receiving game. The room is full of young talent like Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden, but the last two seasons have clearly shown an attack by committee rather than one go-to player stepping up in the biggest moments.

Hill would undoubtedly make this Packers' receiving corps one of the best in the NFL while re-focusing on football and playing with a championship mentality in Green Bay. The Packers, in turn, would have to amass a strong trade to get the deal done, but adding the veteran and former champ could be what the team needs to put them over the top in the NFC.