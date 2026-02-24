Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua believes late-game execution is the key to delivering a Super Bowl breakthrough after consecutive postseason setbacks.

In a recent interview with DJ Siddiqi of RG.org and ClutchPoints, Nacua pointed to third-and fourth-down efficiency as the difference between contending and finishing the job.

“I think I can speak for the offensive side of the ball, of the opportunities, in those crunch time moments in the third down and the fourth down conversions, when the game's on the line, the ability to execute in those moments,” said Nacua. “I know that as a wide receiver, you come up, you sprint onto the field when it's third down, because everybody knows that the ball is getting ready to be passed. The ability to execute every single time you walk out there in a third down is critical every time and in every game.

“That's a huge pride in our wide receiver room, especially for our offense,” Nacua continued. “But I think the ability to play for each other. I think we have the most selfless quarterback in the NFL, and that mentality that he has bleeds into every other position group. So to continue that, because it will pay off for us.”

Nacua is coming off a career year in his third NFL season. The 24-year-old records 1,715 receiving yards on 129 receptions and 166 targets, scoring 10 touchdowns with one fumble lost across 16 games. He also contributes as a rusher, adding 105 yards on 10 carries, averaging 10.5 yards per attempt with one touchdown. Los Angeles finishes the regular season 12-5.

Rams seek Super Bowl breakthrough after three straight postseason exits

Despite the strong campaign, the Rams fell short of Super Bowl LX after a 31-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. The defeat marked the third straight postseason in which Los Angeles exits against a team that advanced deep into the playoffs.

In 2024, the Rams lost 28-22 in the Divisional Round to the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles. The previous season ended with a 24-23 Wild Card loss to the Detroit Lions.

For Nacua, the path forward is clear. Converting in critical moments and maintaining an unselfish offensive identity remain central to Los Angeles’ pursuit of a championship breakthrough.