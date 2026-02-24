The Houston Texans are currently in the middle of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. The Texans are coming off a brutal playoff loss to the New England Patriots in the divisional round of the playoffs, ending their season in unceremonious fashion.

In that game, Texans quarterback CJ Stroud put up one of the worst performances in NFL playoff history, throwing four interceptions in the first half alone. The disastrous game has led some to wonder if the Texans might consider trading Stroud this offseason, but now, that speculation has been shut down by the team's front office.

“…“he’s not going anywhere,” said Houston general manager Nick Caserio, per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 reported on X that “general manager Nick Caserio on C.J. Stroud called trade speculation ‘moronic' and emphasized ‘We're not trading C.J. We're glad he's our quarterback.'”

Stroud was drafted in the first round by the Texans three years ago and raced out to an elite rookie season, quickly establishing himself as a young quarterback on the rise in the NFL landscape.

However, Stroud has regressed in a major way since the heights he reached in 2023, with injuries playing a role as well, and now, fans are wondering if the team might pivot in a new direction instead of committing huge money to him.

Still, at least for now, Stroud clearly has the backing of the team's front office heading into the 2026 NFL season.