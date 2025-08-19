The Indianapolis Cols have been staging one of the most fascinating quarterback battles in all of football this fall, with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones battling it out for the starting job. On Tuesday, that competition came to a stunning conclusion.

The Colts have named Jones the Week 1 starter, while Richardson will be the backup, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

This decision comes as a big surprise, as it seems like Shane Steichen and the rest of his staff are out on their 2023 first-round pick. Jones, who was exiled from the Giants last season, was brought in as training camp competition this offseason but was not expected by many to win the job.

This story will be updated.

