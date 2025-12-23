The San Francisco 49ers found their rhythm under the MNF lights, and Brock Purdy made it count against the Indianapolis Colts. Purdy threw his third touchdown of the half to George Kittle, reclaiming the lead and steadying the night. The score pushed 49ers ahead 21–14, with Eddy Pineiro converting the extra point cleanly. Calm reads. Sharp timing. Full control.

Brock Purdy set the tone early for the 49ers. In the first quarter, he hit Demarcus Robinson to tie the game. Minutes later, Christian McCaffrey broke free for the second touchdown, again followed by a Pineiro extra point. The Colts pushed back, but Purdy never flinched. Coming off a three-TD performance in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans, his confidence traveled. If this connection holds, how dangerous can the 49ers become when the MNF pressure continues to rise?

