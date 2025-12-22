The Indianapolis Colts will be playing for their postseason lives against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Defensive end Kwity Paye can't wait to get on the field.

While Paye is prepared to make his own impact, the defender's excitement comes from Philip Rivers playing quarterback. Ever since he has stepped into the building, Paye has felt inspired by what Rivers brings to the table, via Ryan Hockensmith of ESPN.

“I can't wait to see what Philip brings on Monday,” Paye said. “Let's stinking go.”

Paye has seen the Colts go through numerous quarterbacks since his arrival in 2021. They seemed to have found their starter in Daniel Jones. However, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Rather than stick with Riley Leonard, Indianapolis decided to reach out to Rivers.

While prior to Week 15 he hadn't played a game since 2020, Rivers still clearly knows how to rally the locker room. Players like Paye are resonating with the attitude he brings to the field. In desperate need of a leader, Indianapolis has found one in an unlikely source.

But inspiration is one thing, wins are another. In Rivers' return, the Colts fell 18-16 to the Seattle Seahawks as he completed 18-of-27 passes for 120 yards, a touchdown and interception. Indianapolis will continue to ride running back Jonathan Taylor to success. But they'll still need Rivers to move the ball down the field.

Still, Paye believes in the new Colts' quarterback. With Indianapolis' backs against the wall, the defensive end is eager to see what Rivers still has left in the tank.