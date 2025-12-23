Old man river just keeps on flowing. On Monday night, the Indianapolis Colts turned back the clock, and for a moment, it felt like 2020 all over again at Lucas Oil Stadium. In a season desperate for a spark, 44-year-old Philip Rivers stepped under center and delivered a sequence of vintage brilliance that had the home crowd roaring.

Facing the formidable San Francisco 49ers defense, Rivers wasted no time showing he still has command of the gridiron. On the Colts' opening drive, the veteran signal-caller caught the 49ers' defensive front jumping offsides. Recognizing the free play instantly, a hallmark of his 17-year career, Rivers didn't hesitate. He launched a perfectly placed ball down the seam to wide receiver Alec Pierce.

Philip Rivers is back in Indy! The 44-year-old QB hits Alec Pierce on a free play for the Colts TD 🙌

Pierce, utilizing his 6-foot-3 frame, hauled in the 20-yard strike in the end zone, capping off a nine-play, 72-yard drive that looked effortless. It was classic Rivers, decisive, smart, and opportunistic.

The touchdown gave Indianapolis an early 7-0 lead and served as a loud statement that the old gunslinger isn't just here for a retirement tour; he’s here to compete. Rivers started the game a sharp 5-of-7 for 73 yards, leaning on his quick release to neutralize San Francisco’s pass rush.

While the 49ers eventually responded with touchdowns from Brock Purdy to Christian McCaffrey to take a 14-7 lead, the early magic from Rivers provided a much-needed jolt for an 8-6 Colts team fighting for its playoff life.

For a quarterback who spent the last few years coaching high school ball, seeing Rivers diagnose a defense and punish a mistake with a touchdown strike was a beautiful sight for football purists everywhere. Dad strength, indeed.