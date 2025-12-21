The Indianapolis Colts are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 16 matchup, in what should be an exciting “Monday Night Football” game. However, it appears that life might be a bit difficult in that contest for Philip Rivers due to the team's latest injury update.

Reports indicate that starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann is officially ruled out with an elbow injury, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. After being ruled questionable throughout the week, the Colts are shutting Raimann down for the game against the 49ers.

“The Colts have downgraded starting OT Bernhard Raimann (elbow) to out for MNF vs. the 49ers. He was previously questionable.”

Luke Tenuta is expected to fill in as the starter on Monday night to help protect Philip Rivers' blind side. Losing your starting left tackle is never ideal, and it could make things incredibly difficult for the 44-year-old quarterback.

Despite the concerns, Rivers' presence in Indianapolis has sparked new life into a franchise riddled with quarterback injury woes. In his first game back since retiring in 2020, the eight-time Pro Bowler threw for 120 yards and a touchdown while completing 66.7% of his pass attempts. Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough, as the Colts suffered a tough 18-16 Week 15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

With an 8-6 record entering Week 16, Indianapolis is right in the mix for the AFC South title. The Colts need the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans to lose some games in the final three games of the regular season, but the team's playoff hopes are still alive. Especially with Philip Rivers under center, filling the void at quarterback.