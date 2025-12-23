Kevin Stefanski had positive remarks to share about rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders despite the Cleveland Browns' 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Sanders nearly helped the Browns stun the Bills with a second-half rally. However, he came up short due to Buffalo's sacks and a grounding penalty near the end of the game. He completed 20 passes out of 29 attempts for 157 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions while adding four rushes for 49 yards.

Stefanski reflected on the loss during Monday's press conference, per reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Despite the mistakes in the clutch, the head coach placed a lot of trust in Sanders coming through in the biggest moments.

“We’ll learn from every single one of those plays,” Stefanski said. “Obviously feel good about him in those moments. He’ll come through. We came up short yesterday as a football team, but I have all the faith in the world in Shedeur. I have all the faith in the world in our players in those moments.”

What lies ahead for Shedeur Sanders, Browns

Shedeur Sanders has made progress throughout his rookie year since earning the starting job in Week 12. Seeing the strides he had pulled off, Kevin Stefanski is showcasing optimism in the quarterback's upside.

Sanders has made six appearances this season, including five consecutive starts. Throughout those games, he completed 92 passes for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also added 14 rushes for 123 yards and a score of his own.

Cleveland has a 3-12 record on the season, being at the bottom of the AFC North Division standings. They are behind the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers at the moment. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at 15th place. They are above the Las Vegas Raiders while trailing the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.

The Browns will continue preparations for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Steelers on Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. ET.