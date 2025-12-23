The San Francisco 49ers clearly didn't come to Indianapolis to play conservative football. After watching Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts march down the field for an opening touchdown, Brock Purdy and the Niners offense clapped back instantly, turning “Monday Night Football” into a shootout before the first quarter was even halfway done.

Trailing 7-0 early, Purdy orchestrated a surgical response. The 49ers quarterback went a perfect 3-of-3 for 54 yards on the ensuing drive, capping it off with a 22-yard touchdown strike to DeMarcus Robinson.

The 49ers ANSWER back 😤 Brock Purdy finds an open Demarcus Robinson for the TD to tie things up with the Colts!pic.twitter.com/8iZoyxmn2w — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) December 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Purdy stood tall in the pocket and fired a laser over the middle, finding Robinson in stride on a post route to silence the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd and knot the game at 7-7.

But the fireworks were just starting.

On the very next kickoff, chaos struck for Indianapolis. Colts returner Ameer Abdullah coughed up the football after a heavy hit from 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown, and tight end Jake Tonges pounced on the loose ball to give San Francisco possession right back at the Colts' 26-yard line.

Suddenly, a game the Colts seemed to control early flipped on its head. Capitalizing on the special teams miscue, Purdy wasted no time finding Christian McCaffrey for a 2-yard score shortly after, putting the 49ers up 14-7.

For a 49ers team looking to secure a better playoff seeding, this sequence was the perfect response to the Colts' electric start. Purdy looks locked in, the defense is creating turnovers, and the defending NFC champs are flexing their muscles in all three phases.