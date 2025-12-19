Alec Pierce’s name briefly appearing on the injury report Thursday raised early concern before additional clarity quickly followed. The Indianapolis Colts wide receiver was listed as a limited participant due to an Achilles issue, but further reporting indicated the designation was precautionary rather than problematic.

Pierce’s appearance on the report marked his first injury listing of the week. Despite the notation, there were no signs of a significant setback. He played every offensive snap in Week 15, suggesting the limitation was unrelated to any in-game absence or reduction in workload.

ESPN's Stephen Holder provided additional context on X (formerly known as Twitter), helping ease concerns surrounding Pierce’s availability heading into the weekend.

“Colts WR Alec Pierce showed up “limited” on today’s injury report with an Achilles issue. Was told it’s just a precautionary situation. Stand down.”

The update aligns with how teams often manage player workloads late in the season, particularly for contributors handling heavy snap counts. Pierce has been a steady presence in the Colts’ offense, recording 39 receptions for 785 yards and two touchdowns across 12 games in 2025. His vertical threat and consistency remain important as Indianapolis prepares for a pivotal stretch run.

The Colts are scheduled to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, giving Pierce two more practice opportunities to upgrade his status before final game designations are released. A full practice later in the week would likely eliminate any lingering questions about his availability.

Roster context adds further importance to the situation. Josh Downs remains away from the team due to a personal matter, while Michael Pittman Jr. continues to shoulder a significant portion of the passing workload. Pierce’s availability helps maintain continuity as the offense adjusts with Philip Rivers under center.

The early-week designation appears procedural rather than predictive. Unless his status changes later in the week, Pierce remains on track to be available as Indianapolis prepares for its Week 16 matchup.