The Indianapolis Colts gained new clarity Thursday when quarterback Anthony Richardson publicly detailed the unusual incident that derailed his 2025 season. Speaking to the media for the first time about the injury, the former first-round pick explained how a freak locker room accident during pregame warmups led to the eye issue that sidelined him for nearly two months.

The Athletic’s James Boyd shared a clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) in which Richardson explained on Thursday that a resistance band malfunction in the locker room caused the injury, unrelated to any on-field action.

“Something just freaky just happened with the band in the locker. … I’m here now, so not really worried about it.”

The injury ultimately required surgery and placed Richardson on injured reserve, forcing Indianapolis to adjust its plans at quarterback during the middle portion of the season. In his absence, the Colts leaned on veteran Daniel Jones—who had been named the preseason starter—to stabilize the offense as they navigated a challenging stretch of the schedule.

Richardson also addressed concerns surrounding his vision, noting that while the injury initially caused significant swelling and limited his availability, the long-term effects have largely subsided.

Since returning to practice, the former Florida Gators standout has been medically cleared but currently serves in a backup role. He was observed wearing corrective lenses during his media availability, a visible reminder of the seriousness of the injury even as his recovery continues.

The situation carries long-term implications for the franchise. Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was viewed as a cornerstone of the Colts’ future. However, injuries across multiple seasons have disrupted his development and added complexity to Indianapolis’ roster planning.

As the Colts approach the final stretch of the season, Richardson’s comments offered reassurance about his health while highlighting how quickly circumstances can change in the NFL. For now, his focus remains on recovery and readiness.