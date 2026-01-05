The Indianapolis Colts ended their disastrous season by losing to the Houston Texans 38-30 in Week 18. While the end of the season was miserable, featuring 44-year-old Philip Rivers at quarterback, they had a star emerge. Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce is hitting free agency after a 1,000-yard season, but it ended with a bizarre ejection.

Alec Pierce has been disqualified pic.twitter.com/v5QiRjlQj1 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

Pierce reached up to catch a Riley Leonard pass in the back of the end zone, but did not get his feet down. The Colts receiver thought he was interfered with, and tried to plead his case with the official in the corner of the end zone. In the discussion, he brushed up against the ref, earning a flag and disqualification.

When he was ejected, Pierce had four catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers put him just over 1,000 yards on only 47 receptions. With free agency pending for the 26-year-old, many teams are going to inquire and potentially make him a highly-paid receiver. ESPN's Stephen Holder has a stat that may help him get paid even more.

“One interesting factoid on Alec Pierce: ESPN tracking has credited him for zero drops this season. A really remarkable stat,” Holder reported. If your team pays Pierce as a top-end receiver this offseason, the lack of drops is something to be excited about.

The Colts now head into a bizarre offseason with no obvious answer at quarterback and no first-round pick. After dealing two first-rounders to the New York Jets for Sauce Gardner, they thought they were going to be playing in the postseason. But seven consecutive losses sent them tumbling into purgatory.

Could the Colts bring back Pierce? He would be a great piece for whatever backup quarterback starts the season to try to get wins early. Then, Daniel Jones could return mid-season with a great top target in Pierce.