The Indianapolis Colts were arguably the most perplexing team in 2025, putting them in a complex situation ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Despite their disappointing end to the season, the team opted to retain general manager Chris Ballard, who finds himself in a do-or-die position in his 10th offseason with Indianapolis.

The Colts are coming off a strong 2025 draft class, but they find themselves in an interesting position in 2026. Indianapolis will not have a first-round pick for the next two drafts after sending its 2026 and 2027 first-round selections to the New York Jets to acquire cornerback Sauce Gardner. The move made perfect sense at the time, but it could now come back to haunt Ballard.

Following the trade, the Colts enter the 2026 NFL Draft with five selections, not including the compensatory picks they are expected to receive in March. Indianapolis projects to receive at least two late-round compensatory selections for losing five key free agents in 2025, including center Ryan Kelly and linebacker E.J. Speed.

Given its current position, Indianapolis could become a trade candidate as the draft nears, whether to get back into the first round or simply to gain more capital. Nonetheless, let's take a look at the Colts' full 2026 NFL mock draft, according to the PFF draft simulator.

Round 2, Pick 47: DE Zion Young, Missouri

The Colts have to love the progression they saw from Laiatu Latu in 2025, but they could be in need of additional edge-rushing production in 2026. Kwity Paye, who has led the team in sacks in two of the last three seasons, will become an unrestricted free agent, along with Tyquan Lewis and Samson Ebukam.

Missouri's Zion Young rose up draft boards in 2025, during which he notched 6.5 sacks, which was more than his previous three years combined. His 6-foot-5, 262-pound frame is already NFL-ready, and his strength as a run defender has been prominent since he transferred to Columbia in 2024. Young might struggle to gain his footing as a pass-rusher in year one, but the Colts can afford to exercise patience, particularly with DeForest Buckner set to return to 100 percent by Week 1.

Round 3, Pick 78: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Depending on what the Colts decide to do with Daniel Jones in free agency, their quarterback room could get messy by the time the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around. Indianapolis still has at least one more year of Anthony Richardson, who missed the entire 2025 season due to injury, and will have Riley Leonard back after a promising end to his rookie campaign. Regardless, the PFF mock draft simulator has Ballard adding another name to the mix with LSU's Garrett Nussmeier in the third round.

Nussmeier was a projected first-round pick in the preseason before he fell off a cliff in his final season in Baton Rouge. After racking up 4,052 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024, the 23-year-old could only muster 1,927 yards through nine games in 2025 before suffering a season-ending abdominal injury. Still, the veteran has reportedly impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl and projects as a Day Two project with a high ceiling. Indianapolis just might not be a good fit for him, particularly if Ballard re-signs Jones.

Round 4, Pick 113: WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

After a slow start to his fifth season, De'Zhaun Stribling came on strong at the end of the year to establish himself as Ole Miss' go-to receiver and emerge as a dark horse prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. While consistency might be an issue, Stribling already has elite size and physicality and plays with an edge that scouts admire. The Kapolei, Hawaii, native demanded that people look in his direction after racking up 420 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his final five games of the 2025 season, including the College Football Playoffs.

Receiver could become an issue for the Colts soon, with Alec Pierce hitting free agency in March, and Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs entering contract years. Several teams will be interested in Pierce, who broke out with his first career 1,000-yard season in 2025, allowing a player like Stribling to potentially fill his role as the Colts' big-play threat out wide. Stribling averaged 15.8 yards per catch in his final two seasons of college football.

Round 5, Pick 154: LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

If the Colts lose Germaine Pratt in free agency, Ballard could have a big issue on his hands at linebacker. Indianapolis will have former NFL tackles leader Zaire Franklin returning, but without Pratt, who had 101 tackles in 2025, its linebacker room would be left very thin.

Should that be the case, Colts fans would like to see Ballard target a linebacker early in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, the PFF mock draft simulator has them addressing the position in the fifth round with Pittsburgh's Kyle Louis, who has recorded 179 tackles over the last two seasons. The 6-foot-1 Louis is undersized for the traditional NFL middle linebacker, but he makes up for it with aggressive pursuit and above-average coverage skills. He would provide excellent value on Day Three if he remains on the board that long.

Round 6, Pick 216: S Jalen Catalon, Missouri

The Colts are not guaranteed a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after sending theirs to Minnesota to acquire cornerback Mekhi Blackmon. However, the PFF mock draft simulator expects them to receive a compensatory pick, which it has the team using on Missouri safety Jalen Catalon.

A seven-year college football veteran, the 24-year-old Catalon is one of the oldest players in the draft, putting him on the fringe of most big boards. His career was full of ups and downs, breaking out as a redshirt freshman with Arkansas in 2020 before dropping off the face of the Earth and re-emerging with UNLV in 2024. The myriad of results make Catalon a full wild card, and he will need to contribute on special teams to make a roster, whether he gets drafted or not.

Round 7, Pick 230: TE Seydou Traore, Mississippi State

Few teams love utilizing as many different tight ends as Indianapolis, which is set to lose Mo Alie-Cox and Andrew Ogletree in the offseason. The PFF mock draft simulator has the Colts replacing one of them late in the 2026 NFL Draft with Mississippi State product Sedou Traore.

Not to be confused with a Utah basketball player of the same name, Traore is an athletic tight end with great high-point ability and tantalizing run-after-catch skills. He can develop into a quality pass-catcher for any team lacking receiving production from its tight ends, but that does not describe the Colts, who are more than content with 2025 first-round pick Tyler Warren. Traore's blocking leaves a lot to be desired, making him someone Ballard might want to avoid on Day Three.

Round 7, Pick 253: S Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa

The Colts are expected to receive another compensatory pick late in the seventh round, which the PFF mock draft simulator projects they use on Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa. The four-year Hawkeye was second on the team with a career-high 76 tackles in 2025 while adding two forced fumbles and an interception.

Indianapolis was one of the best special teams units in the league in 2025, a standard Ballard is clearly intent on maintaining in 2026. The Colts have already extended linebacker Austin Ajiake, who led the team with 14 special teams tackles in 2025. Nwankpa, who has an endless motor, above-average speed and quality tackling skills, would be a fine late-round special teams contributor.