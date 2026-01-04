The Indianapolis Colts began the 2025-26 campaign as one of the hottest teams in the league, as many believed they looked like Super Bowl contenders through the first half of the campaign. However, the club completely fell apart and ended the year on a seven-game losing streak. With the offseason set to begin, the franchise has made a final decision on Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard.

Reports indicate that the Colts plan on having Steichen return as head coach and Ballard return as general manager for the 2026-27 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Team owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon will talk more about her decision on Monday.

“Source: Colts GM Chris Ballard and HC Shane Steichen officially will return for the 2026 season. Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon will speak to the media Monday.”

The first half of the season was likely the deciding factor to keep Steichen and Ballard in their roles. An argument can be made that injuries, especially the Achilles tear Daniel Jones suffered, completely derailed the team's season. But ultimately, we should know more about the decision when Irsay-Gordon speaks to the media.

Jones was looking like an MVP candidate before the injury, as the 28-year-old quarterback recorded 3,101 passing yards and 24 total touchdowns (19 passing, five rushing) while completing 68.0% of his pass attempts. His completion percentage turned out to be a career high for the seven-year veteran.

We'll see what moves the Colts make in the offseason, as the front office went all-in this year with the hopes of reaching the playoffs. Indianapolis has no first-round picks for 2026 or 2027, as Chris Ballard traded them away in exchange for cornerback Sauce Gardner. So, we could see Indy make more all-in type of moves to try and get back to contention.