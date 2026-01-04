The 2025 NFL season for the Indianapolis Colts has featured plenty of ups and downs. Indianapolis is 8-8 heading into Week 18 but they have already been eliminated from playoff contention. But Colts fans still have a few reasons to cheer during their final game of the season.

Colts QB Riley Leonard threw his first career touchdown pass on Sunday against the Texans.

Leonard uncorked a deep pass towards Alec Pierce, who hauled it on and pranced into the end zone for a 66-yard touchdown.

To make the special moment even better, Leonard tossed that ball up to the stands for his father. He caught the ball and brought it back to the rest of the Leonard family.

The rookie quarterback saw his first action against the Jaguars in early December. He logged 145 passing yards with one interception in that contest.

The Colts decided to start Leonard over veteran Philip Rivers for their final game of the 2025 season.

Unfortunately, Leonard has not played well outside of that long touchdown pass. He is 5-of-8 for 79 passing yards and a touchdown so far, the vast majority of which was that 66-yard touchdown.

Oddly enough, Leonard is also Indy's leading rusher with one carry for 11 yards.

Indianapolis is making the smart move by seeing what they have in Leonard before the offseason. The team will face some major questions at the quarterback position, so it makes sense to understand what they have in Leonard.

The Colts are currently down 20-10 against the Texans with about four minutes left in the first half.