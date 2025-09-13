The Indianapolis Colts hope to remain undefeated as they take on the Denver Broncos in Week 2. However, the franchise has been forced to make several roster moves due to injuries leading up to the contest.

Indy has reportedly placed cornerback Jaylon Jones on the IR, and he is set to miss the next four weeks, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. Jones mainly played on special teams in the Colts' 33-8 Week 1 win over the Dolphins.

“Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones will miss at least the next four games. Jones was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Broncos on Friday due to a hamstring injury, and the Colts placed him on injured reserve Saturday. Jones played six special teams snaps in the season-opening win over the Dolphins.

Additionally, the coaching staff elevated cornerback Chris Lammons and running back Ulysses Bentley IV from the practice squad. With Jones on the IR and the Colts ruling Charvarius Ward out with a concussion, Indianapolis had some spots to fill on the active roster ahead of the Broncos game.

“The Colts ruled cornerback Charvarius Ward out with a concussion, so it was no surprise that they also added a cornerback for Sunday’s game. Chris Lammons, who appeared in 18 games for the Colts over the last two seasons, has been elevated from the practice squad. Running back Ulysses Bentley IV has also been called up. He had one carry for no gain after being elevated last weekend.”

Ward is the most notable name in the latest injury update. The Colts signed the 29-year-old defensive back to a three-year, $54 million contract in the offseason. He brings plenty of experience to the secondary after playing four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and three with the San Francisco 49ers.

Look for the Colts to be tested against the Broncos on Sunday. Denver entered the 2025-26 season with arguably the best defense in the league on paper. Additionally, many believe the offense will improve as the season progresses.