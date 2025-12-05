Week 14 is here, and the Indianapolis Colts will travel to Florida to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, the Colts' Daniel Jones is fighting a fibula injury. Still, his message to his teammate, rookie backup quarterback Riley Leonard, has illustrated how tough he is, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN.

“He got the MRI, and I'm, of course, very curious,” Leonard said. “I just wanted to know as soon as possible. I called some [team staffers], and they had really long explanations. And then [Jones] just texted me, ‘I'll be good.' That's it. Three words. ‘I'll be good.' I said, ‘All right.'”

Jones has had an excellent season for the Colts, passing for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Additionally, he has run 44 times for 160 yards and five scores. But as Jones deals with his injury, it possibly puts them in danger as they face a tough task in Jacksonville. For context, the Colts have not won in Jacksonville since September 21, 2014.

Things were going well for the Colts until they collapsed against the Kansas City Chiefs. From that point, they lost the following week at home to the Houston Texans. The two-game losing streak has now put them in a tie with the Jaguars for first place in the AFC South on the line. Despite the injury, Jones has reportedly planned to play through it, as the Colts attempt to reclaim control of the division.

Many fans were skeptical when the Colts named Jones as their starting quarterback. However, it's been mostly good times for the team, as they are 8-4, with wins against the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. With the season possibly starting to slip, the Colts need Jones to find ways to avoid big hits and stay upright on the field. But with Jones leading them, the Colts still have hope and a chance to make the playoffs this season.