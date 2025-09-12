The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a stellar Week 1 performance, defeating the Miami Dolphins, 33-8. The Colts' defense smothered Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and the speedy Dolphins offense. Hill and fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle were held to 70 combined receiving yards. Meanwhile, the Colts' offense became the first since 1977 to score on every possession.

This week, they will host a much more physical group, the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, they will do so without their top cover corner.

Former Pro Bowler Charvarious Ward has been ruled out for Sunday's game with a concussion he sustained last week, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. He is not the only member of the Colts' secondary that will be out, either.

Backup cornerback Jaylon Jones has also been ruled out. Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in training camp and is yet to take the field this season.

The news should excite the Broncos quarterback, Bo Nix, who struggled in Week 1.

Nix turned the ball over three times against the Tennessee Titans. But Denver's defense did enough to hold Cam Ward in check during his NFL debut, as the Broncos escaped with a 20-12 victory. In the win, Nix threw for only 176 yards. Courtland Sutton led the team with 61 yards receiving, and he might be licking his chops at this news.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen was tired of dealing with slow starts. Before last Sunday, the last time the Colts had won a season opener was back in 2013 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

That prompted the team to take a more physical approach to training camp this year. Sunday will be a great test as to whether it pays dividends against the Broncos.

With Ward and Jones out Week 2, Indianapolis' secondary will need Xavien Howard, Mekhi Blackmon, and Johnathan Edwards to step up.

With a home win on Sunday, the Colts would improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2009. That team was led by Peyton Manning, who won Super Bowls with both franchises.