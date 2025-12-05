You can call Daniel Jones many things, but you can never call him a quitter. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback has always been a tough cookie, sometimes to his own detriment. A few weeks ago, Jones suffered a stress fracture in his fibula. Despite the apparent pain, Jones never sat out, continuing to start games for the team.

Colts backup Riley Leonard was ready to step in and potentially start for the team in case Jones ended up sitting a few games. Leonard hasn't gotten the opportunity yet, but he was one of the first people to know about just how tough the starter was. Leonard shared Jones' message to him regarding his injury.

“He got the MRI and I'm, of course, very curious,” Leonard said, per Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I just wanted to know as soon as possible. I called some [team staffers], and they had really long explanations. And then [Jones] just texted me, ‘I'll be good.' That's it. Three words. ‘I'll be good.' I said, ‘All right.' He's a tough guy.”

Jones' play has regressed in some areas after his injury. His accuracy, in particular, has been a point of concern. Since the injury, Jones has completed 56.9% of his passes, a far cry from the 67.9% he posted earlier in the season. Still, the Colts quarterback has done many things well in spite of the injury. He still threw four touchdowns in those two games where he was injured, and he didn't throw an interception against the Chiefs and Texans.

That being said, the Colts still need Jones to be as healthy as possible for the final stretch of the season. While he's doing okay right now, the Colts unlock most of their offense when their quarterback is mobile in the pocket. Right now, Jones is incapable of doing that. The good news for the Colts is that Jones is getting healthier by the day, and he's gotten some help from his buddies to help combat some of the pain caused by his injury.