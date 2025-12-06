The Indianapolis Colts fell to 8-4 after coming up short against the Houston Texans in Week 13. The loss to a division rival hurt Indy’s playoff chances. But injuries to Daniel Jones and Sauce Gardner have Colts fans panicking.

While Indianapolis got off to a hot start this season, entering their bye week with an 8-2 record, the team has now lost two straight games and three of the last four. The Colts head to Jacksonville in Week 14 for a massive game against the Jaguars. Jacksonville reeled off three straight victories to take the lead in the AFC South. With Indy badly needing a win Sunday, Ryan Clark implored the team to lean on Jonathan Taylor.

“I think [the Colts’ game plan] starts and ends with Jonathan Taylor,” Clark noted, per NFL on ESPN. “When you look at the success of this team early on in the season it was incumbent on Jonathan Taylor being able to create explosive plays, put the football in the end zone. And then Daniel Jones and that passing game being able to evolve off of what Jonathan Taylor was doing.”

Can Jonathan Taylor save the Colts season?

Taylor ran wild over the first 10 weeks of the season. The Colts RB put up eye-popping stats against the Falcons, rushing for 244 yards and three touchdowns in the overtime victory. But, as Clark notes, Indy has been far less successful when Taylor is tamed.

“When you look at the losses that we’ve seen down the stretch of this season, whether it’s Pittsburgh, Kansas City, the Houston Texans, they were able to stifle Jonathan Taylor and then put pressure on Daniel Jones. Especially in important situations. So if I’m Shane Steichen, I’m thinking that Jonathan Taylor is my priority.” Clark added.

“If you’re the Jacksonville Jaguars you’re gonna be focused on stopping him. Especially early on in that game.”

This is not exactly a bold statement. Taylor is the engine that powers the Colts. The veteran back leads the league with 1,282 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s added 35 receptions for 304 yards and two more scores, giving him 17 total touchdowns in 12 games.

The monster season has pushed Taylor into the MVP conversation. And he’ll be needed more than ever with Jones playing on a fractured fibula that’s impacting his mobility and limiting his effectiveness.