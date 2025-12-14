For the first time since 2020, quarterback Philip Rivers will be playing football again. Faced with a season-ending injury to Daniel Jones, the Indianapolis Colts decided to turn to Rivers for their Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Him stepping foot on the gridiron made for one of the most improbable returns in NFL history. But for however unlikely his return to starting quarterback may be, Rivers isn't giving up his opportunity, via Zeefer of The Athletic.

“I love the game,” Rivers said. “I got an opportunity. And that's just how I remember it. I'm excited to be a teammate again.”

At 8-5, the Colts are still in the thick of the playoff hunt. They decided that their best option for success was getting Rivers out of retirement. He did spend that 2020 season with Indianapolis an he has a long history playing for head coach Shane Steichen. It has been a long layoff, but the franchise at least feels confident in Rivers' ability to come back.

By playing football again, the quarterback has set back his Hall of Fame eligibility by five years. However, he clearly isn't done with the sport. When the Colts called, Rivers couldn't turn down the opportunity.

He'll now be entering his 18th season in the NFL. He enters his time with the Colts having thrown for 63,440 yards and 421 touchdowns. Furthermore, he is a eight-time Pro Bowler and the 2013 Comeback Player of the Year.

Rivers still has plenty of prove to stay the Colts starting quarterback. But the fact he is making a return five years after leaving the NFL is a testament to who Rivers is as a player and person.