The Philadelphia Eagles left Los Angeles last Monday with the sky falling around them. The offense was dreadful in a 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers, and it looked like a collapse was on its way. The Eagles benched Jalen Hurts for Tanner McKee on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but for the best possible reason. Hurts was sensational on Sunday, leading the Birds to a 31-0 victory.

Jalen Hurts — true man of the people. They asked for Tanner McKee all week, he said "Here, damn." pic.twitter.com/5Q6hajzDT3 — Mostly Eagles Tweets  (@MostlyEagles) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hurts posted a 154.9 quarterback rating, nearly a perfect number. McKee came in for the final Eagles drive, running 17 plays in 11:22 of game time, but turning the ball over on downs. The backup went 3-3 for 33 yards on the drive that featured a fair share of Tank Bigsby runs.

Eagles fans had seen enough after Monday night's loss to the Chargers, with many calling for Hurts' benching. They had lost three games in a row, and the Dallas Cowboys were nipping at their heels. But a dominant win over a disastrous Raiders club should quiet the noise for a week.

Article Continues Below

The Eagles are now 9-5 with two games coming against a depleted Washington Commanders team. They have the NFC East title in their grasp and showed last year how they can turn it up a notch in the playoffs. But the concerns around the Eagles won't go away just because of one good game. There are still serious questions about their offense, and Hurts has a lot to do to answer them.

The Eagles have a stout defense once again this season, shutting out the Raiders on home turf. It was the defense that lifted them to a championship last season, with Saquon Barkley and Hurts scoring when needed. The same recipe will have to be followed this January if they want a third banner in South Philly.

The Eagles visit the Commanders on Saturday in Week 16.