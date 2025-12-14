Philip Rivers returns to the NFL after coming back from retirement so he can play quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. In his first game back, he managed to connect with Josh Downs to record a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

It was about a seven-yard touchdown pass where the 44-year-old quarterback hit Downs on a slant route. The score led to a 13-13 lead for the Colts going into halftime.

PHILIP RIVERS THROWS A TOUCHDOWN 🤯 Rivers finds Josh Downs for his first touchdown pass in 5 years 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OMcj1qcNUP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rivers ended the first half with 81 passing yards and a touchdown while completing 62.5% of his pass attempts. He's also only been sacked once, as the Colts' offensive line is protecting him rather well against a tenacious Seahawks defense.

The last time Philip Rivers took the field was in the 2020-21 season. He hadn't played in an NFL game for nearly five years before Indianapolis signed him to the roster. The Colts were in a tough spot due to the list of injuries in the quarterback room. So, Rivers came in to help the club out in the final stretch of the regular season.

Luckily, the eight-time Pro Bowler didn't come into Indy completely blind. It's said that Philip Rivers was running the same offense the Colts use while coaching his son's high school football team. So, Philip Rivers is very well adjusted to the system and was able to be a plug-and-play almost immediately.

This will be Philip Rivers' 18th season in his career. The Colts are doing everything they can to remain in playoff contention. However, the team is on the outside looking in. But at the very least, if Indianapolis can put together some wins, the club could make a serious case for a Wild Card spot.