As the Green Bay Packers took on the Denver Broncos in a chippy game on Sunday, there was an injury to a crucial position group that will no doubt affect star quarterback Jordan Love. While the rumors around the Packers will continue throughout the season about this injury, it surrounds offensive tackle Zach Tom.

He would suffer a knee injury in the second quarter, where at the moment, he is questionable to return, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Packers [offensive tackle] Zach Tom is questionable to return today due to a knee injury,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

Tom had been on the injury report ahead of the matchup against the Broncos with a back injury, though now he sustained a knee issue, with the team hoping it isn't anything serious. There's no doubt that Tom is a vital piece to Green Bay and the offensive line, even with offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich saying during the week how he's been a “really consistent player.”

“He's always been a really consistent player,” Tom said, according to the team's website. “Guys like him, who just are really intelligent and really just aware of their technique, as they get older, they just keep getting better, and they just keep really honing in on their technique and craft. This is exactly what I expect from Zach. He's having a great year, battling through some stuff, but out there, just being a reliable player on the right side for us.”

It remains to be seen how severe Tom's injury is and if he will miss any time, as before the Packers' game against the Broncos, the team is at a 9-3-1 record, with next Saturday's game coming against the Chicago Bears.