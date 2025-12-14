The Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos are locked in a tight matchup that is vital for both sides. After a fight in warmups got things started in Denver, Green Bay opened up a first-half lead. But the Packers now have a significant injury to deal with, as wide receiver Christian Watson left the game with a chest injury.

PATRICK SURTAIN WITH AN UNBELIEVABLE DIVING INTERCEPTION 😱 pic.twitter.com/PgJ5JnJ28l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shortly after the injury, the Packers ruled Watson out for the game with a chest injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

Jordan Love tried to hit Watson deep in one-on-one coverage against Patrick Surtain II. The defending Defensive Player of the Year picked off the pass as Watson went down hard on the turf. The receiver was grabbing his shoulder as the trainers helped him up.

Article Continues Below

Watson missed the first seven weeks of the season while recovering from an ACL tear suffered at the end of 2024. He has been huge for the Packers offense, racking up 452 yards in seven games since returning. Watson was key to their win over the Chicago Bears a week ago, scoring two touchdowns.

The Packers are already navigating an ACL injury to Tucker Kraft, who was having an incredible season at tight end. Watson was a big piece to get back after Kraft was done for the year because of his red zone ability and catch-and-run dominance. Love was trying to hit a home run to his top target when the injury happened.

Watson is out for the game, so the Packers will lean on Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs. Luke Musgrave has done a nice job replacing Kraft at tight end, but he will need to be a dominant red-zone force down the stretch. Josh Jacobs already has one touchdown in the game and may need another to get the cheeseheads the win.

Can Love and the Packers snag their tenth win?