Coming off an injury-riddled senior season, nobody expected Justin Walley to hear his name called early in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, after the Indianapolis Colts raised eyebrows by taking him in the third round, Walley has impressed during the team's 2025 rookie minicamp and in OTAs.

Walley entered the draft after spending all four of his collegiate years at Minnesota. He earned the recognition of his peers as a senior, landing on the All-Big 10 second team ahead of Will Johnson, Nikko Reed, Denzel Burke and others.

As a third-rounder, Walley entered the Colts' 2025 OTAs with reasonably high expectations. But with the Colts' offseason centered around their quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, few fans took note of Walley on the other side. Yet, Walley's daily excellence has not gone unnoticed by the coaching staff.

After allowing the seventh-most passing yards and the third-highest completion percentage in 2024, cornerback was certainly a position of need for the Colts in the offseason. Leaving the offseason without addressing the position was not an option. In that sense, Walley was one of the team's biggest gambles of the draft. Tyler Warren was the team's first-round pick, but Walley might be the rookie with the highest expectations.

So far, Walley has been as advertised early in the Colts' 2025 offseason. The 22-year-old impressed at the team's rookie minicamp and has since carried the momentum into OTAs. After the puzzling season it had in 2024, Indianapolis is in a peculiar position entering the summer months. Regardless, Walley is making the most of his opportunities and looking like a potential steal early on.

Shane Steichen singled out Justin Walley at 2025 OTAs

Shane Steichen is asked about his quarterback situation every time he stands in front of reporters. With Richardson suffering an arm injury, the questions have only ramped up. Yet, during one of the few moments he was asked about the Colts' defense, Steichen lit up at the opportunity to talk about Walley.

Steichen replaced former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley with Lou Anarumo in the offseason, forcing his team to endure another transition. Regardless, Steichen has been happy with the team's progression, even early in the offseason.

Steichen said the unit looked “good” before singling out Walley as a recent standout when asked about his defense after the Colts' OTAs session on Thursday.

“Walley's been doing a hell of a job,” Steichen said. “That's a good get by Chris in the draft. He's making a lot of plays out there.”

Given the organization's uncertainty under center, it can be easy for a cornerback to stand out against a lost offense. However, Walley has reportedly held his own against top wideouts Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and Alec Pierce in single coverage.

Since hiring Anarumo, the Colts have made several defensive signings in free agency. Indianapolis most notably added former All-Pro Charvarius Ward and veteran safety Camryn Bynum. Both have also recognized Walley's immediate impact.

With Ward, JuJu Brents, Samuel Womack III, Kenny Moore II and David Long Jr. on the roster, the Colts' cornerback room is full of promise. Given the veteran names ahead of him, it would not be surprising to see Walley spend his rookie season buried on the depth chart. However, he is one of the few defensive players Steichen singled out at OTAs, giving him a very promising start.

Colts have loved Justin Walley from the start

Even after adding the secondary depth they did in free agency, the Colts aggressively targeted Walley in the draft. In his performances at Minnesota's Pro Day, Walley especially drew the eyes of general manager Chris Ballard.

Walley's tape was impressive, but he statistically regressed in his final year at Minnesota. Still, that did not stop Ballard from jumping out of his seat to take him with his final Day Three pick. Ballard heaped praise on Walley in his post-Day Two presser, praising his new cornerback's work ethic.

“He's freaking good,” Ballard said of Walley. “Let me tell you this. He broke his wrist. In a time when people don't want to work out — we have guys ducking it — he does everything with a broken wrist. He runs a 4.37 [40-yard dash] with a cast on his wrist. He does every drill, and it shows up on tape; he was a 40-game starter in the Big 10.”

#Colts GM Chris Ballard on CB Justin Walley: “He's freaking good. He's really good. He broke his wrist, and in a time where people don't want to workout, he does everything.. with a cast on. 40 game starter in B1G. He's athletic, fast, can play outside and in.” 🎥: @Colts pic.twitter.com/k4wxOxbJ3w — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) April 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ballard singled out Walley's contributions to Minnesota's upset win over then-No. 11-ranked USC. Walley recorded four pass breakups in that game, including three on the Trojans' final drive. Ballard said his performance in that game is what sealed the deal.

Walley's impression on Ballard caused Indianapolis to take him over notable cornerback prospects Nohl Williams, Quincy Riley and Caleb Ransaw, among others. The available pool was part of the reason why many scratched their heads hearing Walley's name so early in the process. But if the Colts' 2025 OTAs are any indication, they chose the right rookie.