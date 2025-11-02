The Indianapolis Colts fall 7-2 on the season after suffering a 27-20 Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although the final score was just one possession, it was an incredibly ugly game for Daniel Jones. The veteran quarterback was a turnover machine, doing Indy no favors against a tough Pittsburgh defense.

Jones, who is 28 years old, turned the ball over five times against the Steelers on Sunday. He threw three interceptions while also losing two loose balls on three fumbles. Overall, it's just been an ugly day for the Colts quarterback.

With Indianapolis attempting to make a comeback, Daniel Jones forced a pass deep downfield. However, Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was standing in the right position and recorded the interception. The Colts' hopes of winning the Week 9 matchup quickly faded away after Jones' third interception, and fifth turnover on the day.

Joey Porter Jr. picks it off and his dad is thrilled 💛 INDvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/MEuLYeXm1P — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025

The former first-round pick officially ended his day with 335 passing yards, one touchdown, three picks, and two lost fumbles while completing 62.0% of his pass attempts. After many believed he belonged in the MVP conversations, Sunday's performance may have effectively removed Daniel Jones from those talks.

Sports fans jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their takes about Jones' play. Many made jokes about his past play with the New York Giants, while others claim they knew this type of performance was eventually going to come.

“Will the real Daniel Jones please stand up?” asked one individual.

Daniel Jones today pic.twitter.com/pD0uG5VcgF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 2, 2025

This fan informed Colts supporters, “Welcome to the Daniel Jones experience, Colts fans.”

“Boys said Daniel Jones was an MVP Candidate,” another user said with a laughing emoji.

One individual asked, “Has Daniel Jones turned back into a pumpkin?”