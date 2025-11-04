The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets pulled off a stunner on Tuesday ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline. The Colts acquired Sauce Gardner from the Jets for AD Mitchell and two first-round picks. This is a trade that nobody saw coming. However, it seems these two teams kept it under wraps, similar to the Los Angeles Lakers-Dallas Mavericks situation involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis.

Colts GM Chris Ballard shared his thoughts on the trade for Gardner.

“Having the opportunity to acquire a talented player like Sauce Gardner was one we did not want to pass on. He was a player that we scouted heavily coming out of college, and there's a reason he was the fourth overall pick. Sauce is a proven cornerback. His skill and competitive nature will elevate everyone's play on the defensive unit. We're thrilled he's a Colt. On the same note, AD Mitchell is a great person and a great player. We believe he will have success in New York, and we wish him the best as he enters the next chapter of his career.”

This trade had the NFL world in shock. Gardner is one of the best players in the NFL, and his ability to lock up elite receivers is why he is so valued. He will make the Colts' secondary better immediately. The defense is playing well, but now adding Gardner gives the other DBs a chance to make plays, knowing the opposing No. 1 is being locked up.

Sauce Gardner has faced opponent #1 receivers on 45.5% of his coverage matchups, the NFL's highest rate (min. 125 matchups). When targeted, he has forced tight windows (<1 yard of separation) at a 52.0% rate, also leading the league (min. 20 targets).@Colts | #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/88AAPXz8aI — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 4, 2025

Gardner is a two-time All-Pro corner and was the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year. He now teams up with receiver Alec Pierce with the Colts, who was his teammate at the University of Cincinnati.