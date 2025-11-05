The 2025 NFL trade deadline more than lived up to expectations on Tuesday. Philadelphia felt like the only team making any moves heading into Tuesday. The Eagles acquired Jaelan Phillips, Jaire Alexander, and Michael Carter II during their bye week. But the rest of the league got in on the action as the deadline drew nearer.

The New York Jets dominated the headlines after trading away both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Several other teams also made important moves too, but they got overshadowed by New York's surprising fire sale.

It is always easy to see who the winners are following the trade deadline. But which NFL teams and players were hurt the most by yesterday's trades?

Below we will explore the three biggest losers after Tuesday's wild flurry of trade deadline moves.

Breece Hall trade did not materialize, leaving him trapped in New York

The Jets are a trendy pick for winner of the trade deadline, and it is easy to understand why.

New York now has a treasure trove of draft picks over the next two offseasons and can rebuild the team however they see fit. Breece Hall became the loser in this scenario because he was the trade that New York never made.

Hall was a popular name ahead of the trade deadline with multiple teams seemingly interested in saving him from the Jets. But no trade ever materialized.

The young running back was disturbed when he saw the Jets begin their fire sale on Tuesday. He wanted to get out of New York and land with a new team. Hall then made it very clear that he felt “sick” after the deadline passed and he was still on the Jets.

To make matters worse, the Jets allegedly had an offer on the table for Hall. Kansas City offered a fourth-round pick, but New York demanded a third-round pick.

The silver lining for Hall is that he is on the final year of his current contract. As long as the Jets do not franchise tag him, he can leave for free agency during the spring.

But it is unfortunate that Hall has to stick around on a sinking ship for the next few months.

The Saints look foolish after trading away Rashid Shaheed for modest return

The Saints are a tough team to evaluate following Tuesday's deadline.

New Orleans made a pair of trades, sending away Rashid Shaheed to Seattle and Trevor Penning to Los Angeles. In a vacuum, I am a fan of both of those moves. Especially for a rebuilding team like the Saints.

However, when looking at the complete picture, I don't think the Saints got a lot better at the deadline. In fact, I think they got worse and did not add enough value to make up for it.

The Saints received fourth- and fifth-round picks in exchange for Shaheed. I praised the Saints for getting something for Shaheed, especially because he is on an expiring contract. Looking at it from that perspective, it was good business.

But when you fold in New Orleans' trade for Devaughn Vele back in August, this deal looks much worse.

The Saints acquired Vele from the Broncos for a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick. So when you match those picks up with the return from Shaheed, the Saints essentially turned a future seventh-round pick into a 2026 fifth-round pick. It's not as exciting when you put it that way.

More to the point, this shows that New Orleans' front office did not value these two players properly. Shaheed is a legit WR2 who bring a dangerous vertical threat on offense. Meanwhile, Vele is just a guy. And he has yet to accomplish much of anything in New Orleans.

Ultimately, the Saints should have squeezed a little more value out of the Seahawks.

The Penning trade by itself is nothing much to talk about. Penning is a bust, flaming out after being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

It is good that New Orleans got something back for him, but I doubt it will make any noticeable difference.

Did the Cowboys pay too much for Quinnen Williams?

The Cowboys finally got an elite defensive tackle after landing Quinnen Williams on Tuesday.

I'm not going to argue that Williams is not as talented as he used to be. There's simply no way of knowing how he'll produce in a new scheme in Dallas. And personally, I still think he's one of the best in the business.

But the Cowboys may be losers because of how much they paid for Williams.

Dallas spent a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and DT Mazi Smith on the veteran defensive tackle.

One detail about that package that deserves more attention is the first-round pick. New York will receive whichever of Dallas' two first-round picks are more valuable in 2027.

I can see what the Cowboys are thinking when agreeing to this. The Packers will be good, but we'll be good too because of Quinnen Williams. So it doesn't matter which pick we give away.

But that is flawed logic. There's no telling what the NFL landscape will look like a few years from now. It is impossible to know if either the Cowboys or Packers will be relevant teams due to injuries or any number of other factors.

Even if Dallas is right and they make a deep playoff run, and so does Green Bay, then it still hurts to give up a few draft spots. But if they are wrong, and either team significantly underperforms, then the Jets immediately land a premium pick and the Cowboys look foolish.

While I understand that Dallas wants to be competitive right away, it feels like they're squandering the haul they received for Micah Parsons.

Hopefully Quinnen plays well enough to silence the doubters like me. But I fear that the expectations are too high for the 27-year-old defensive tackle to live up to.