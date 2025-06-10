The Indianapolis Colts must deal with the shoulder injury to their quarterback. As for good news, a rookie is turning heads in camp. And here are three rookies who will push the roles of veterans during the 2025 NFL season.

At the forefront is edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau. The Colts grabbed him in the second round of the draft. He is already making noise, putting pressure on incumbent veteran Kwity Paye.

It’s a good problem for the Colts and head coach Shane Steichen to have.

Edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau ready to make impact

Tuimoloau said the college football playoffs showed a peek of what he believes he can do on the football field, according to espn.com.

“I know the (early) production doesn't show it, but I think the playoffs was just a little glimpse of who I am,” Tuimoloau said.

Tuimoloau said his responsibilites were different at Ohio State than they will be with the Colts. That’s because of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ philosophy.

“He came in my sophomore year and challenged us to drop (in coverage), to be man-on-man on certain plays, to stick, to redirect — all the above,” Tuimoloau said. “And that was just a way to showcase who I was as a player. There was nothing I was limited to doing. He trusted me with everything.”

But Tuimoloau said he wants to fit into the Colts’ scheme.

“Whatever the team needs me to do, I'll do it,” he said. “I'll sacrifice my own to make sure we get a win.”

Still, he said he believes he can do anything other defensive ends can do in the NFL, according to the team’s YouTube page via yahoo.com.

“I'm an all-around player,” Tuimoloau said.

Also, Tuimoloau said he needs to be strong against the run.

“It has to be a priority,” Tuimoloau said of playing run defense. “Your paycheck is rushing the passer but in order to get the paycheck, you gotta do work for it. Doing the work here is in the trenches, you gotta stop the run. If you don't love it, you gotta learn to love it, or you gotta force yourself to love it. In order to rush the passer, you gotta make sure you're very stout, though, and physical in run plays.”

Colts CB Justin Walley rising fast

Article Continues Below

Colts starting right cornerback Charvarius Ward may be comfortable. But Walley seems determined to change Ward’s comfort zone as a starter. Jaylon Jones can’t feel safe on the other side, either.

Walley caught the attention of Chris Ballard and Horseshoe Huddle via yahoo.com.

“[Justin Walley is] freaking good,” Ballard said. “He is. He is really good. He's got a wrist (injury) right now. He broke his wrist. In a time when people don't want to work out. I mean, we have guys ducking it. He does everything with a wrist and runs 4.37, with a cast on his wrist. He does everything, every drill, and it shows up on tape.”

Also, Walley has plenty of versatility, according to coltswire.com.

“You’re going to get some versatility with him,” area scout Tyler Hughes said. “He’s smart, competitive, tough, instinctive. I think he showcased that throughout his entire career, went up against some good receivers in his Big Ten career.

“And then he goes to the Combine, and performing everything with the cast on, you don’t see that. It’s not common nowadays. It shows you what type of player he is.”

OT Jalen Travis pushing Braden Smith

In the trenches, Travis is looking strong thus far. And he seems to be improving as he goes.

“He got better every single week (at Iowa State),” Hughes said. “I think that just kind of showed his progression, being coached by a good offensive line coach. He didn’t really have much of an offseason going in, so he was playing the best ball towards the end of his career. He’s still young, as far as the developmental curve. His size speaks for itself. He’s a gigantic person.

“He is a little bit developmental but knowing him and the type of worker he is, if he gets thrown into a game, he’s not going to bat an eye, and he’s going to be fine. He’s big enough, he’s long enough, he’s athletic enough. He’ll find a way to figure it out. … He’s got range on the edge, he’s able to redirect, his change of direction is good. The overall athlete is pretty good for how big of a man he is.”