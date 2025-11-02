Vikings-style splash talk NFL rumors surround Cincinnati again, but the Bengals’ focus before the deadline still runs through the Bears' result and the health of their stars. Cincinnati has insisted Trey Hendrickson is not available, and league chatter is now pointing at a different name entirely while the clock ticks, linebacker Logan Wilson, as teams gauge whether a late pivot is possible.

ESPN reports the Bengals have told clubs they do not intend to trade Hendrickson, even as some around the league wonder if a loss to Chicago that drops Cincinnati to 3-6 would test that stance. Hendrickson, who battled a prolonged contract dispute before receiving a late $13 million raise for this final year, has four sacks in six games and is doubtful with a hip injury.

Separately, ESPN notes that fellow defensive standout Logan Wilson requested a trade less than two weeks ago and has drawn interest from the Bills, Cowboys, and Colts as the deadline approaches.

The market is wider than a single suitor list. As the New York Times has reported, multiple contenders, including the Rams, 49ers, Lions, Colts, and Eagles, have phoned about several Bengals defenders, Wilson, corner Cam Taylor-Britt, and, of course, Hendrickson.

For now, some of those teams believe Cincinnati has little appetite to move core pieces, as an NFL rumor, which aligns with the front office’s track record of resisting midseason sell-offs unless the return is overwhelming.

Viewed through Cincinnati’s roster math, holding firm has logic. Lou Anarumo’s defense leans on four-man pressure and coverage versatility, and moving Hendrickson would require both premium picks and a clear path to replace his snap share and disruption.

Wilson, on the other hand, plays a signal-caller role at the second level, and any move would need to account for communication, green-dot responsibilities, and how quickly a rookie-heavy depth chart could absorb his workload.

Cap and control also matter. Hendrickson’s one-year setup makes him a win-now piece with limited team control, while Wilson’s situation turns on value versus fit if the request stands. That is why interested teams are probing both price and Cincinnati’s resolve while monitoring Sunday’s scoreboard.

Injury context adds urgency. Both Hendrickson, hip, and Wilson, calf, did not practice Thursday, their second straight DNP, placing them in serious doubt for Week 9 against the Bears.

If Hendrickson sits, Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart are next up on the edge, while at linebacker, the staff has already prioritized snaps for rookies Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr.