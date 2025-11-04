The Indianapolis Colts are feeling the highs of being one of the top teams in the NFL this season. They entered Week 9 with the best record in the league at 7-1. They did lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers to fall to 7-2, but remain confident in their chances to compete for a Super Bowl.

Pat McAfee has been one of the biggest supporters of the Colts, the team he punted for during his seven-year career. He helped announce the blockbuster trade on ESPN this morning on his Pat McAfee show. Hours after the trade, McAfee announced that Gardner is going to wear jersey number one, and receiver Josh Downs is switching to number two.

“Ladies and gentlemen.. There’s a new number 1 in town.

Josh Downs represented in fantastic fashion. He held it DAHNS if you will.. and now he will move to the number 2, just like his brother Caleb at Ohio State and….@iamSauceGardner WILL BE WEARING THE NUMBER 1 IN INDY.”

Gardner is going to seriously elevate this Colts secondary. He is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, and his ability to cover elite receivers one-on-one is why he is a two-time All-Pro player. It is likely that Gardner will play this week with the Colts, as the week is still young. However, the team will be headed to Berlin, Germany, for a battle with the Atlanta Falcons later this week.

The Colts will be big favorites in this game and Gardner's first opponent he will be going up against will be the rising Drake London, who is playing very well this season. London has 47 catches for 587 yards and five touchdowns.