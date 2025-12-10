After Daniel Jones sustained a season-ending injury, the Indianapolis Colts signed Philip Rivers to a contract to play for them, especially with Anthony Richardson also injured. Now, check out Rivers throwing his first pass in the Colts' practice, as he prepares to face the Seattle Seahawks.

#Colts QB Philip Rivers slinging some intermediate throws. pic.twitter.com/k8ToZFteTb — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

With Jones out for the season and Richardson unavailable to play, things looked dire for the Colts. Additionally, Riley Leonard is also dealing with an ailment, so Indianapolis made the call to sign the veteran quarterback. The Colts decided to work out Rivers, even though it's been a while since he has had any NFL action.

Rivers has not played in the NFL since 2020. He had an amazing career, passing for 63,440 yards, 421 touchdowns, and 209 interceptions with a career completion percentage of 64.9. His career passer rating was 95.2. Likewise, Rivers had a career record of 134-106 and was one of the most prolific passers in the game.

Rivers completed 68% of his passes in his final season while passing for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a passer rating of 97.0. He led Indianapolis to an 11-5 record and reached the playoffs in his final season. Although his final pass was a failed Hail Mary pass in an AFC Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills, it does not negate all the greatness he has achieved throughout his career.

In the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Colts badly need a victory to save a season that is quickly unraveling. But the task will be difficult, as the Colts travel to Lumen Field to face a red-hot Seattle Seahawks team. Rivers will get an opportunity to show he still has what it takes to be a quarterback in the NFL. After throwing his first pass in practice, he will have three additional days to get ready as he attempts to save the Colts and get them to the playoffs.