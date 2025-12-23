The Indianapolis Colts are on the brink of elimination. The season is not over for them yet, but they must win their final two games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. It will not be easy.

Philip Rivers needs help from his former team, the Los Angeles Chargers, on Saturday night when they host the Texans. A win for the Chargers gives the Colts a chance before they play the Jags on Sunday. If the Texans beat Rivers' old team, then the Colts will be eliminated before the game against the Jags.

The Colts officially named Rivers the starter for the Week 17 game at home against the Jags, according to Jeremy Fowler.

“Colts are sticking with QB Philip Rivers this week vs. Jaguars, per head coach Shane Steichen. Indy, with playoff hopes damaged, has young options Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson (if healthy). But Rivers will get more run to build off an impressive Week 16.”

What Rivers is doing is incredible. He is still capable of playing at a high level despite being 44 years of age. He passed for 277 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. It's not his fault the defense allowed 41 points.

Here is what the future Hall of Famer said about his NFL comeback.

“I’m torn on how to express it, because it’s been a blast… But the name of the game is not go have a good time. It’s help find a way to lead your team to a win. And we’ve come up short.”

Rivers and the Colts still have a chance. As mentioned above, they need help. However, Rivers has made playoff runs many times and with them still not eliminated yet, Rivers is the best chance they have to beat the Jaguars and keep their season alive.