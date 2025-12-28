While the Indianapolis Colts have been eliminated from playoff contention, cornerback Sauce Gardner was able to make his return from calf injury in Week 17. However, Gardner found himself back on the sidelines mid matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The cornerback has suffered another calf injury and is now questionable to return, the team announced. Already into the fourth quarter, it seems unlikely that Gardner will return for the Week 17 matchup.

If he remains out for Week 18, Gardner's debut with the Colts will end on a whimper. Indianapolis invested heavily into the cornerback, trading a pair of second-round picks to the New York Jets for his services. However, injuries have held Gardner back since his arrival.

Overall, he managed to appear in four games with the Colts, including the Jaguars battle prior to his departure. The defensive back made 16 tackles and three passes defended. Over his entire 10-game season, Gardner earned a 75.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 14/111 cornerbacks.

Entering the offseason, the Colts will be looking to get Gardner fully acclimated into their defense. He won't be swapping teams in the middle of the year. He'll be able to soak in exactly what Indianapolis wants to do and put himself in a position to make a considerable difference come 2026.

But that can't happen if Gardner isn't healthy. The first order of business will simply be getting past his calf ailment. With the Colts already eliminated, the cornerback will have plenty of time to do so.

Indianapolis sunk plenty of resources bringing Gardner to the Colts. They'll hope the results are much stronger, and healthier next season.