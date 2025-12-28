The Indianapolis Colts are in a closely contested battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17. Although Indy is out of the postseason, the team has a chance to play spoiler against Jacksonville. During the game, an incident happened that forced Philip Rivers to get visibly upset with the officiating crew.

Rivers, who is 44 years old, was trying to run hurry up offense to snap the ball before the Jaguars could throw a challenge flag. Referees blew the play dead after the ball was snapped, causing the veteran quarterback to lose his cool on the field.

Philip Rivers was visibly upset with the officials after the play. 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/Uok2HcViT3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen must have just gotten the red flag out at the perfect time for the refs to blow their whistle. That's at least what Greg Olsen claimed on the broadcast, as he said that he saw Coen get the flag out just before the ball was snapped.

Article Continues Below

However, since the officials blew the call dead after the ball was snapped, Philip Rivers couldn't help but go wild on them. From his perspective, Rivers was able to snap the ball, which would mean the previous play could no longer be challenged.

Although the refs angered Rivers, the Colts still managed to eventually score a touchdown and tie the game 17-17 going into the fourth quarter. So, in the end, it didn't necessarily matter. So far in the contest, the 18-year pro has thrown for 107 yards and a touchdown while completing 56.5% of his pass attempts.

The Colts have a chance to steal a win over the Jaguars on Sunday. A loss for Jacksonville would tie them with the Houston Texans heading into Week 18.