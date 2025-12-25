The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to Indianapolis for a pivotal Week 17 matchup against the Colts, and this divisional battle carries massive playoff implications. With the Jaguars sitting at 11-4 and firmly in control of the AFC South, while the Colts struggle at 8-7, the stage is set for a dramatic Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. Liam Coen's offensive system has transformed the Jaguars into one of the league's most dynamic teams, and three players will be central to Jacksonville's success this weekend.

The oddsmakers have installed the Jaguars as 6.5-point favorites, with models predicting a Jacksonville victory at 68 percent. Let's dive into three bold predictions that could determine the outcome of this crucial divisional showdown.​

Trevor Lawrence Surpasses 300 Passing Yards and 3 Touchdowns

Against a Colts defense that has surrendered significant yardage throughout the season, Lawrence should find ample opportunities to pick apart Indianapolis's secondary. The Jaguars' dynamic passing attack features multiple receiving threats, and Lawrence's decision-making and accuracy have reached elite levels. Expect Lawrence to orchestrate another dominant performance, with 320+ passing yards and at least 3 touchdown passes. His mobility and ability to extend plays outside the pocket will create additional scoring opportunities that the Colts' aging defensive line cannot adequately contain.​

Philip Rivers Struggles in AFC South Clash Throws 2+ Interceptions

The coaching staff and team organization entrusted 44-year-old Philip Rivers with the starting role following injury to Daniel Jones, and having the inexperienced Riley Leonard as the only other QB option. While Rivers' return has captured the hearts of Colts fans and the national media, the reality is that it seems more than he can handle. Against a surging Jacksonville defense, he has tough sledding ahead of him to secure his first win back in the league. Rivers tried to bring some life into the Colts' offense, but he's 0-2 with 397 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

The Jaguars' defense has been particularly disruptive, forcing multiple turnovers throughout the 2025 season. Rivers will face intense pressure from a Jacksonville pass rush that has recorded 37 sacks through 15 games. His limited mobility at this stage of his career will be exploited repeatedly by a young, aggressive defensive unit. The legendary gunslinger's familiarity with the offense cannot overcome the physical limitations that come with age and an extended layoff from competition. Expect Rivers to make critical mistakes in the pocket, leading to at least two interceptions.​

Travis Etienne Records 110+ Combined Yards and Scores 2 Touchdowns

Travis Etienne Jr. has been the ultimate complementary piece to Jacksonville's explosive passing attack. Through 15 games, the Clemson product has registered 999 rushing yards, 270 receiving yards, and 13 total touchdowns. His explosiveness and ability to line up in multiple formations have made him virtually impossible for defenses to account for in Liam Coen's innovative scheme.​

Against the Colts, expect Etienne to record over 110 combined yards (rushing and receiving) while scoring two touchdowns. His ability to accumulate yards through both the air and ground will continue, as Jacksonville will look to establish early offensive success. The Jaguars will lean heavily on Etienne to control the clock and establish dominance on the line of scrimmage. His two-touchdown performance could include any combination of rushing and receiving tallies, but his dual-threat status makes him a nightmare assignment for Indianapolis's linebackers and safeties to cover.​

The Jacksonville Jaguars' superior depth, coaching, and offensive firepower should prove too much for the Colts to handle. With Trevor Lawrence playing at an MVP-caliber level, Travis Etienne producing in all facets, and Indianapolis relying on a quarterback making his return from a five-year retirement, the Jaguars appear positioned to dominate this divisional clash and potentially secure the AFC South title.

Look for Jacksonville's balanced offensive attack to overwhelm a struggling Indianapolis defense, while the Jaguars' pass rush disrupts whatever quarterback advantage the Colts hoped to gain with Rivers' surprise signing.