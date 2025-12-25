The Indianapolis Colts received an encouraging update on star cornerback Sauce Gardner as they prepare for a pivotal Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Thursday, the Colts listed Gardner as a limited participant on their injury report, signaling progress after he missed the team’s last two games. The designation comes as Indianapolis looks to keep its postseason hopes alive entering Sunday’s 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.

The Colts clarified the report on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“thursday’s practice report for #JAXvsIND.

we did not practice on Thursday. today’s practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice.”

Gardner, 25, sat out Indianapolis’ Week 16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, a 48-27 defeat that extended the Colts’ losing streak to six games. He has been sidelined due to lingering injury concerns but now appears to be trending toward a possible return at a critical point in the season.

A step forward for Sauce Gardner. https://t.co/iReQfWaN6B — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2025

Article Continues Below

Sauce Gardner’s status key as Colts face Jaguars in uphill Week 17 playoff push

A former First-team All-Pro, Gardner has appeared in 10 games this season split between the New York Jets and the Colts. Across those appearances, he has totaled 33 tackles — 26 solo and seven assisted — along with eight passes defended and 1.5 stuffs. Since joining Indianapolis, Gardner has played in three games, recording 13 tackles, including 11 solo stops, with two passes defended.

Indianapolis enters Week 17 with an 8-7 record, a sharp downturn after opening the season 8-2. The Colts currently sit outside the AFC playoff picture and face steep odds down the stretch. According to the New York Times Playoff Simulator, Indianapolis holds a 3% chance of reaching the postseason.

Sunday’s matchup presents a significant challenge, as Jacksonville arrives with an 11-4 record and remains firmly in contention atop the AFC South. The Jaguars’ offense has consistently tested opposing secondaries, making Gardner’s potential availability a notable storyline for Indianapolis’ defensive outlook.

Following the game against Jacksonville, the Colts will close the regular season on the road in Week 18 against the Houston Texans (10-5). That matchup is expected to be flexed as playoff positioning continues to take shape across the conference.

For now, Gardner’s limited status represents a step forward as Indianapolis searches for momentum in the season’s final weeks.