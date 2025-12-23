The Indianapolis Colts saw their playoff hopes basically end with the loss to the 49ers, despite a throwback toss from Philip Rivers. Making things more sketchy, a Colts insider revealed a future plan that’s sure to create doubt after Daniel Jones’ injury and the season collapse, according to a post on X by Stephen Holder.

“So what now? I’ve consistently said I do not anticipate major changes at the top of the Colts organization — even though lots of you don’t wanna hear that (not giving you my opinion tbc). However, a loss like that leaves a stain, even under difficult circumstances. Losing out after Daniel Jones’ injury always felt likely. An overreaction to that didn’t feel imminent. But optics matter. And the current optics are UGLY after last night. The Irsay sisters will have a lot to think about.

“To be clear, change is not a given no matter what angry fans might think. Carlie Irsay-Gordon is on record saying the details matter (i.e., injuries). They’ve lost 2 QBs and played w/out their 3 best defenders for most of the second half of the season. But this regime’s plan is to largely run it back, get Jones, Sauce, Ward et al healthy, and try to pick up where they left off earlier this year. But when you lose like that, you create doubt about the viability of your plan.”

Colts have a troublesome path ahead

The season started so nicely. The Colts won seven games around a tough loss to the Rams. Then they got knocked off by the Steelers before handling the Falcons. At 8-2, the playoffs seemed like a given.

But with all of the injuries, the Colts haven’t won since. They had three close losses in the mix — the Chiefs, Texans, and Seahawks — but suffered blowouts at the hands of the Jaguars and the 49ers.

The Philip Rivers experiment didn’t work, but maybe it was the best thing the Colts could have tried. It wasn’t the disaster some had expected. And head coach Shane Steichen said he saw good things against the 49ers, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I thought he was on fire all game,” Steichen said. “He managed the offense at the line of scrimmage, did some no-huddle stuff with them, getting us down to the right plays, threw it to the right spots every time. Obviously, just had the one play there at the end.”