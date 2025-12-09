The Indianapolis Colts will be without Daniel Jones for the rest of the season, as he suffered a torn Achilles against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That means the Colts are looking for backup quarterbacks for the rest of the season, and they are looking to work out Philip Rivers. Yes, Philip Rivers.

“The Colts are planning to bring potential Hall of Fame QB Philip Rivers into their facility Tuesday to work out to see if he may join their practice squad, per me & [Mike Garafolo]. This is real. Daniel Jones’ season is over, Riley Leonard will start, but Rivers may be an option,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Rivers just turned 44 years old, and for him, he has to decide if he's willing to play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“While the Colts need to work out Philip Rivers to see what type of shape he is in, the former quarterback who is now a grandfather also needs to figure out whether he’s willing to play, per source. For now he’s clearly intrigued enough to fly to Indianapolis,” Schefter wrote.

Rivers has not played in the NFL since the 2020-21 season, and his last game was with the Colts in the Wild Card round against the Buffalo Bills. That season, he helped the Colts to an 11-5 record the year after Andrew Luck surprisingly retired. He finished that year with 4,619 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

There's no doubt that Rivers will be a Hall of Famer one day, as he is an eight-time Pro Bowler and was the 2013 AP comeback player of the year. He's No. 7 on the NFL's all-time list with 63,440 passing yards and No. 6 with 421 touchdown passes.

Since Rivers has been away from the game, he has been coaching high school football. It looks like he could still have that itch to put the pads on, and it will be an interesting story over the next few days.